Queen 'struggled' without Prince Philip amid Christmas celebrations

Queen Elizabeth dealt with grief on her first Christmas after Prince Philip's demise.



Although the entire royal family rallied around the monarch, she struggled a bit.

“Christmas was a bit of a struggle for the queen without Prince Philip by her side,” a source told Us Weekly. “And not being able to spend it with her whole family [didn’t help]," the insider added.



“She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up,” the insider said, noting that her grandson Prince William “liaised” with Prince Charles, who visited the queen on Christmas, and Princess Anne, who was isolating through the holiday, to organize a group Zoom call with the monarch.

The virtual celebration “brightened up her day,” the source went on to say, explaining that the moment also helped make William and Duchess Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ holiday.

“Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas,” the insider told the outlet. “And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts.”