Egypt: Mummy of famed pharaoh discovered in 1881 gets 'digitally unwrapped'

  • The mummy of famed Pharaoh Amenhotep I was revealed by digitally unwrapping it without disturbing his funerary mask.
  • Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with arms crossed and the last not to have had his brain removed from the skull.
  • It was revealed through the tomography scan that apparently an injury or illness became the cause of death for the pharaoh at the age of 35.

Researchers in Egypt have revealed secrets of the mummy of famed Pharaoh Amenhotep I — discovered in 1881 — by digitally unwrapping it without disturbing his funerary mask. 

Thanks to the advanced digital 3D imagery, researchers have unearthed new mummification techniques used for the pharaoh whose rule dates back more than 1,500 BC, NDTV reported.

It is reported that a professor of radiology at Cairo University, Sahar Saleem and the renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, a former antiquities minister have led the research, The tourism and antiquities ministry said in a statement.

"Saleem and Hawass used advanced X-ray technology, CT (computed tomography) scanning, as well as advanced computer software programs to digitally unwrap the mummy of Amenhotep I in a safe non-invasive method without the need to touch the mummy," as mentioned in the research," NDTV reported.

Revelations

"The Egyptian study revealed for the first time, the face of King Amenhotep I, his age, health condition, in addition to many secrets about the mummy's unique mummification and reburial."

According to the analysis, Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with arms crossed and the last not to have had his brain removed from the skull.

It was revealed through the tomography scan that apparently an injury or illness became the cause of death for the pharaoh at the age of 35. He conducted several military campaigns during his 21-year rule. 

