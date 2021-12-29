Harry Potter's Chris Rankin weighs in on JK Rowling’s 'damaging' trans comments

The star said the author’s comments about the trans community are ‘damaging’

Harry Potter actor Chris Rankin revealed his sentiments about JK Rowling's controversial remarks about trans members.

"I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis," Rankin told Eastern Daily Press.

"A lot of my family are members of the community. It is a huge part of my life and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect," he added.

"What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them.

"it is damaging to them to say otherwise," the actor concluded.

Rankin is a passionate ally of the LGBTQ+ community and regularly campaigns for their rights.