 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy rumoured to have reignited their romance 10 months after they broke up
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have sent tongues wagging over the possibility that they might have reconciled.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have sent tongues wagging over the possibility that they might have reconciled.

The two were seen spending the day after Christmas grabbing lunch at a casual restaurant in Los Angeles.

While Benson was photographed in a leather jacket that she paired with ripped jeans and a high ponytail, G-Eazy was seen clad in a waffle-knit sweater, green pants, black sneakers and a beanie.

Fans were quick to believe that the duo has reignited their romance 10 months after they broke up.

Earlier, Benson gushed over G-Eazy saying, “She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October.

“Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her, given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for.”

He added, “It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

