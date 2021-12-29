Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott share a special bond as parents: Insider

Sources reveal Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly share a ‘very strong bond’ and are ‘elatedly’ awaiting baby no. 2.

Inside sources close to Us Weekly bought this claim to light recently.

There they were quoted saying, "Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life. Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together."

This news comes shortly after reports about their relationship dynamic revealed that the two are "so in love with each other," despite their ups and downs and that "They still share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch."

For those unversed, Kylie’s support for Travis has always been at the forefront of their relationship despite the duo taking time apart.

One such moment that hinted at where Kylie’s priorities lie was apparent in her support of Travis following the Astroworld tragedy where nearly 10 people died due to asphyxiation during a crowd slam.

At the same time, however, fans have been rooting for the duo’s romantic reconciliation since the very beginning but according to a source, “They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times."

Not only that, "They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."