French model uses edited photo of Queen Elizabeth to express her feelings

French model Carla Bruni on Thursday expressed her feelings by posting an edited image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The edited picture of Queen's coronation shows the British monarch winking. It also shows tattoos painted on the Queen's neck.

While the 54-year-old wife of former wife of French president Nicolas Sarkozy might have good intentions with her Instagram story, it was not clear how the royal fans would react to the edited picture of the monarch.





Original photo of the Queen

A French court in September imposed a one-year sentence on former president Nicolas Sarkozy after finding him guilty of illegal campaign financing for his 2012 re-election campaign. The court allowed the ex-president to serve the sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Bruni married the politician in 2008.

