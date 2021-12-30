Watch: Queen's guard marches over child while on duty

Representational image — Reuters/ File.

In video, one of the Queen's Guard is seen knocking over a boy during a march.

Viewers of shocking incident get blown away as boy falls; can be heard gasping.

Ministry of Defence says it is aware of video and guard did check on boy later.

A video has gone viral in which one of the Queen's Guards is seen knocking over a boy during a march. The guards are seen marching at the Tower of London in the United Kingdom, wearing grey uniforms with bearskin caps, NDTV reported.

Before the collision, someone called out and said: "Make way [for the child]". However, when the guard continued the march and knocked off the boy who came in his way, viewers were shocked and could be heard gasping.

The boy stood up again as soon as the guards marched over him, he didn't sustain any injuries, the report said.

The video made its way to social media platforms through TikTok, as it was first shared anonymously on it. Since then, it has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

