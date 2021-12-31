 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Foster's recent photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Fosters recent photo

Katharine McPhee Foster, an American Idol alum, on Wednesday defended her husband David Foster who was trolled online for posting a picture of his wife in bikini months after giving birth.

David Foster had posted a picture of bikini-clad Katarine with caption "What baby!".

 Sharing a picture on Instagram, Katharine hit back at trolls in a lengthy caption accompanying her photo .

Katharine McPhee is a friend of Meghan Markle and her husband David Foster, a music mogul, was called Prince Harry's "father figure" in the media.

According to the British media, David, the former stepfather of Bella and Gigi Hadid, reportedly lent Prince Harry his mansion in Canada before the couple quit Britain.

Commenting on Katharine's photo a newspaper wrote, "The Duchess of Sussex preaches body positivity and is said to have told friends she wanted to set an example by not losing her baby weight after giving birth to Archie. So she may be surprised by her friend Katharine McPhee's antics."

Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Fosters recent photo


More From Entertainment:

Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell

Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell
Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires
Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'

Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'
Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims

Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022

Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022
Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’

Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’
From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021

From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021
Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial
BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours

BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours
Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?
'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

Latest

view all