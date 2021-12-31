Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Foster's recent photo

Katharine McPhee Foster, an American Idol alum, on Wednesday defended her husband David Foster who was trolled online for posting a picture of his wife in bikini months after giving birth.

David Foster had posted a picture of bikini-clad Katarine with caption "What baby!".

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Katharine hit back at trolls in a lengthy caption accompanying her photo .



Katharine McPhee is a friend of Meghan Markle and her husband David Foster, a music mogul, was called Prince Harry's "father figure" in the media.

According to the British media, David, the former stepfather of Bella and Gigi Hadid, reportedly lent Prince Harry his mansion in Canada before the couple quit Britain.

Commenting on Katharine's photo a newspaper wrote, "The Duchess of Sussex preaches body positivity and is said to have told friends she wanted to set an example by not losing her baby weight after giving birth to Archie. So she may be surprised by her friend Katharine McPhee's antics."



