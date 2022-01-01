Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished their royal fans a very happy new year and delighted them with a sweet photo.



Prince William and Kate Middleton turned to their official Twitter and Instagram handles and shared their loved-up photo, beaming with delight in the back of a car.

Sharing the PDA-filled photo, the royal couple wished their fans a very happy new year.

They wrote in the caption of the stunning photo, “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.”

The adorable picture has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The endearing post has garnered over one millions likes within no time.

According to reports, Kate and Prince William rang in the 2022 with the Middleton family in West Berkshire, having spent Christmas in Norfolk.