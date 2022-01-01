Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has hinted at getting married to fiancé Travis Barker in 2022.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared a glimpse of her new year celebrations with fiancé US musician Travis Barker and teased her fans the best is yet to come in the new year.

Sharing her dazzling pictures, the mother of three said, “2022 the best is yet to come.”

Kourtney’s Poosh team also dropped the similar comment.

Poosh team commented, “The best is yet to come!”.

The cryptic post has left Kourtney’s fans speculating that she and her fiancé Travis Barker are set to marry this year.

One fan commented, “Yessssss KRAVIS wedding”.

Travis Barker was the first to shower love on Kourtney’s endearing post.