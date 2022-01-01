 
world
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Reuters

At least 12 killed during stampede at Hindu Temple in IOJK

An NNIS video captures a throng of devotees at the Vaishno Devi shrine — Screengrab NNIS/AFP
  • At least 12 Hindu pilgrims dead during a stampede at a Temple in India.
  • The stampede break out as huge crowd of devotees come to mark the beginning of the New Year.
  • Officials say that a high-level inquiry has been ordered.

SRINAGAR: At least 12 Hindu pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured during a stampede at a Temple in the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) on Saturday morning, police said, according to India Today.

“Twelve pilgrims died and 14 were injured in a stampede in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple,” said senior police officer, Mukesh Singh.

All those who sustained injuries have been shifted to a hospital. 

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan Temple, another official said.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.

The official said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. 

