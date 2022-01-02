 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
AFP

Denmark aims for all domestic flights to be green by 2030

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Denmark looks forward to making all Danish domestic flights green by 2030. File photo
Denmark looks forward to making all Danish domestic flights green by 2030. File photo

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's government has set an ambitious target of making all Danish domestic flights green by 2030, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday.

"Will it be difficult? Yes. Can it be done? Yes, I think so. We're already on it. Talented researchers and businesses are working on solutions," Frederiksen said in her New Year's Day address to the nation.

"If we succeed, it will be a green breakthrough. Not just for Denmark, but the whole world. If there's anything we have learned in recent years when it comes to handling big crises, it's that we must never hesitate," she said.

Frederiksen provided no details about how the lofty goal would be accomplished but did say her government was open to the introduction of a tax on carbon dioxide gas emissions, after having previously been opposed.

The aviation industry is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, and airlines are developing new and cleaner technologies, including those that reduce fuel use and emissions.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines accounting for 83 percent of global air traffic, in October made a pledge of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

More From Sci-Tech:

CES tech show shutting down a day early amid Covid surge

CES tech show shutting down a day early amid Covid surge
TikTok breaks silence after two TikTokers arrested for 'accidentally shooting man'

TikTok breaks silence after two TikTokers arrested for 'accidentally shooting man'
2021 — The wildest year yet for cryptocurrencies

2021 — The wildest year yet for cryptocurrencies
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles
Apple will reportedly ditch physical SIM card slot in iPhone 14 Series

Apple will reportedly ditch physical SIM card slot in iPhone 14 Series
WhatsApp 'fake news' alert: No third blue tick under development

WhatsApp 'fake news' alert: No third blue tick under development
What are the most downloaded apps of 2021?

What are the most downloaded apps of 2021?
WhatsApp to release new business directory feature

WhatsApp to release new business directory feature
NASA all set to launch world’s most powerful space telescope today

NASA all set to launch world’s most powerful space telescope today
NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
WhatsApp to roll out new options to share media

WhatsApp to roll out new options to share media
New update: WhatsApp working to animate heart emojis

New update: WhatsApp working to animate heart emojis

Latest

view all