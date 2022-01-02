 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Miley Cyrus started the new year off by debuting a new single during her New Year’s Eve Party special
Singer Miley Cyrus started the new year off with a banger, dropping a new single live during the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson.

The 29-year-old debuted her latest single titled You while performing onstage in Miami, finishing off her set with the new track.

The song, a piano-based ballad which showed off Miley’s stunning vocals, boasted some strong lyrics including: “I got some baggage / Let's do some damage… I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you.”

Watch:


Miley was a vision on stage in a red dress with a floor-length skirt as she crooned the soulful number. She ended the performance with matching red fireworks going off in the background.

Apart from the new song, Miley also performed alongside Davidson, Saweetie, and sister Noah Cyrus. 

