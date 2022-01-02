BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

BTS vocalist Jungkook won over million hearts as he introduced his two adorable pet dogs with his followers on Instagram.

Making fans fall head over heels with his swoon-worthy post, the Euphoria hit-maker updated his followers about cozy plans for 2022 as decided to chill at home.

In the post, the 24-year-old singer dropped a picture in which he can be seen lying back with his cute friends – Song and Paeng, relaxing on his stomach.

Meanwhile, he also uploaded a series of pictures if the pets on his IG Story as he gushed over his dogs.

The septet’s youngest member has been making waves with his social media account. His New Year’s heartfelt message on the Facebook-owned app became the fastest to garner one million like on the platform.

The My Time singer’s selfie, paired with heart-touching note, surpassed the big numbers within two minutes, leaving behind Brazil’s Juilette Freire.



