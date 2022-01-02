 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics
BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

BTS vocalist Jungkook won over million hearts as he introduced his two adorable pet dogs with his followers on Instagram.

Making fans fall head over heels with his swoon-worthy post, the Euphoria hit-maker updated his followers about cozy plans for 2022 as decided to chill at home.

In the post, the 24-year-old singer dropped a picture in which he can be seen lying back with his cute friends – Song and Paeng, relaxing on his stomach.

Meanwhile, he also uploaded a series of pictures if the pets on his IG Story as he gushed over his dogs.

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

The septet’s youngest member has been making waves with his social media account. His New Year’s heartfelt message on the Facebook-owned app became the fastest to garner one million like on the platform.

The My Time singer’s selfie, paired with heart-touching note, surpassed the big numbers within two minutes, leaving behind Brazil’s Juilette Freire.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise
Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'
‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source
Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo

Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo
Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'

Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'
Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour

Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour
Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch

Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch
Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Latest

view all