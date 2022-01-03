Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intentions for Queen’s Platinum Jubliee: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to a “low-key banquet” for the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Neil Sean in his new YouTube video.

"I'm sure that her gracious Majesty the Queen would have enough people helping to serve the teas and possibly clearing up at Windsor Great park who knows and you can only imagine what on earth they could possibly offer.

"I don't mean that in a cruel way but you know it's going to be very difficult for Her Majesty the Queen and of course, His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

"What could they offer? That would take away a lot of focus away from the Queen. "What I'm suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to. What we do know however is their diaries are remaining free."