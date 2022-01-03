 
Monday Jan 03 2022
Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon to get married on this date: Find out

Monday Jan 03, 2022

South Korean actor, Park Shin-Hye, who is known for her role in The Heirs, is looking forward to exchange her vows with beau Choi Tae Joon in a church in Seoul.

According to media reports, the couple has decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 22nd.

The news comes after the Pinnochio actor surprised her fans with an unexpected announcement of her pregnancy on November 23.

In a statement extended by her management agency Salt Entertainment, the actor confirmed, “The two, who have been seeing and relying on each other since 2017, will get married on January 22, 2022 in Seoul. I will be getting married to a friend I have been seeing for a long time.”

“It’s still early to say more, but a precious life has been formed while in the process of preparing for my marriage," she added.

