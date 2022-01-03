 
world
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
AFP

Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread

By
AFP

Monday Jan 03, 2022

People queue outside a private COVID-19 testing facility, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in central London, Britain, January 2, 2022. — Reuters/File
People queue outside a private COVID-19 testing facility, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in central London, Britain, January 2, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Kuwait urges its citizens to leave several European countries in cases of Omicron coronavirus variant.
  • Oil-rich Gulf state also warns Kuwaitis to avoid travelling to the countries.
  • Countries with highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in world are all in Europe, according to AFP

Kuwait has urged its citizens to leave several European countries including Britain, France, and Germany because of a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a series of statements overnight Sunday, the oil-rich Gulf state also warned Kuwaitis, often big spenders abroad, to avoid travelling to the countries.

The foreign ministry said they should “delay their trips” generally and, in particular, to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

It said its citizens should leave those countries “considering the significant and unprecedented rise in the number of new cases” of COVID-19.

Europe has in the past few months again become the pandemic’s epicentre and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

The countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the world were all in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

The count showed more than 4.9 million infections reported in Europe over the seven days to January 1.

France alone recorded more than one million new cases during that one-week period.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry also said on Monday that the country’s citizens should leave Morocco due to concerns over COVID-19.

The number of recorded cases in Kuwait remains relatively low.

But it jumped 20-fold in a month to reach around 600 cases on Sunday in the country of more than four million people.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, cases have also surged.

In the United Arab Emirates, infections have risen almost 40-fold since the beginning of December.

Saudi Arabia announced 1,746 new cases on Monday, the most in six months and a leap of more than 700 from just a day earlier.

The kingdom has reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

Qatar’s daily cases rose to 1,077, the highest since June.

More From World:

Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’

Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’
Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears

India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears
Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK

Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK
WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl

WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl
Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire

Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal

3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal
Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park

Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park
Europe tops 100 million Covid cases: AFP tally

Europe tops 100 million Covid cases: AFP tally
Indian troops martyred 210 Kashmiris in 2021

Indian troops martyred 210 Kashmiris in 2021
Indian authority raids cryptocurrency exchanges after massive tax evasion

Indian authority raids cryptocurrency exchanges after massive tax evasion

Latest

view all