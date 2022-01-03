 
world
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses businesspeople during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey January 3, 2022. — Reuters/File
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses businesspeople during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey January 3, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Turkey is working to mend relations with regional powers, including UAE.
  • Saudi Arabia imposed an unofficial boycott on Turkish imports in 2020.
  • "He is expecting me in February," Erdogan says in a video posted on social media without giving a name.

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will make a visit next month to Saudi Arabia, whose ties with Ankara have been strained in recent years.

Asked about resolving issues in exports to Saudi Arabia as he left a trade event, Erdogan said he would travel to the Gulf state in February.

"He is expecting me in February. He made a promise and I will make my visit to Saudi Arabia in February," he said in a video posted on social media, without giving a name.

Exports to Saudi Arabia have plunged in recent years due to the fraught ties between the countries. Turkey is now working to mend relations with regional powers, including the United Arab Emirates, as its economy grapples with a currency crash and soaring inflation. 

Related items

The Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Erdogan had sought a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Qatar last month. The meeting did not take place then, but people familiar with the plan said there could be one soon. 

Saudi Arabia imposed an unofficial boycott on Turkish imports in 2020, as political tensions over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi spilt into trade between the two regional powers.

After Saudi agents killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, Erdogan had said that the order came from the "highest levels" of the Saudi government, although he did not name Prince Mohammed, who is Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey have in recent months been working to mend ties after having been rivals for years over differences on regional issues and political Islam.

Turkey's overall exports rose 32.9% in 2021, while the trade deficit dropped to $45.9 billion, data showed on Monday.

More From World:

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread

Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread
Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’

Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’
Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears

India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears
Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK

Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK
WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl

WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl
Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire

Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal

3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal
Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park

Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park
Europe tops 100 million Covid cases: AFP tally

Europe tops 100 million Covid cases: AFP tally

Latest

view all