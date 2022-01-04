 
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘secret getaway’ amid covid-19 surge laid bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to plan a secret getaway while covid-19 concerns surged has been leaked by experts.

Royal commentator Russell Myers brought this news to light during his recent interview with Pod Save the Queen podcast host Zoe Forsey.

He broke the news by referencing the Queen’s love for Sandringham as a Christmas destination and admitted, “The Queen was definitely looking forward to going to Sandringham.”

Not only that, “She did a little secret trip in November when she went over to check on the staff, check on the big house and get it ready for Christmas.”

“And that’s when she stayed a few nights at Wood Farm as well, which is where Prince Philip used to live on the Sandringham estate.”

