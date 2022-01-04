Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds who also co-owns Wrexham FC has raised a whopping sum of £10,000 for a footballer after his baby’s death.

The donation was directed to a fundraising page GoFundMe which was set up to support Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards after their son Arthur ‘was born sleeping.’

The Deadpool actor along with Rob McElhenney, Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson made the generous donation.

After which, more than 200 supporters have come forward to raise more than £13,000 so far.

Taking to the charity portal, Kelsey wrote: "Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing.

"The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK. The suite is away from the labour ward and provided accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom to make the circumstances as nice as possible.

"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout. They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever!” she expressed.