 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his babys tragic death
Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds who also co-owns Wrexham FC has raised a whopping sum of £10,000 for a footballer after his baby’s death.

The donation was directed to a fundraising page GoFundMe which was set up to support Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards after their son Arthur ‘was born sleeping.’

The Deadpool actor along with Rob McElhenney, Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson made the generous donation.

After which, more than 200 supporters have come forward to raise more than £13,000 so far.

Taking to the charity portal, Kelsey wrote: "Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing.

"The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK. The suite is away from the labour ward and provided accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom to make the circumstances as nice as possible.

"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout. They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever!” she expressed.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?
Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'
Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?

Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?
‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test

Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test
Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden

Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden
Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

Latest

view all