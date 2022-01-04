Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince William wants to do more to facilitate Afghan refugees in the UK.

As per The Times, the Duke of Cambridge is “frustrated” that less Afghan refugees were evacuated after the Taliban takeover.

During his recent meeting with the refugees in Leeds, Prince William expressed discomfort over people left behind in the country at the mercy of Taliban.

“He said he was frustrated at the withdrawal effort in August," a source told The Times.

"He said he wished we could have brought more people to the UK," added the person.

“He asked us: ‘why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?’,” reportedly said another refugee, and William also told them that he “wanted the wider country to be more supportive towards refugees.”



The UK as of now has had more than 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel airlifted out of Kabul in a mass evacuation under its operation Operation Pitting. The Duke is now making efforts to provide permanent housing to the refugees in the UK.