 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Prince William frustrated over slow Afghan refugee evacuation
Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince William wants to do more to facilitate Afghan refugees in the UK.

As per The Times, the Duke of Cambridge is “frustrated” that less Afghan refugees were evacuated after the Taliban takeover.

During his recent meeting with the refugees in Leeds, Prince William expressed discomfort over people left behind in the country at the mercy of Taliban.

“He said he was frustrated at the withdrawal effort in August," a source told The Times.

"He said he wished we could have brought more people to the UK," added the person.

“He asked us: ‘why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?’,” reportedly said another refugee, and William also told them that he “wanted the wider country to be more supportive towards refugees.” 

The UK as of now has had more than 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel airlifted out of Kabul in a mass evacuation under its operation  Operation Pitting. The Duke is now making efforts to provide permanent housing to the refugees in the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?
Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death
Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'
Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?

Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?
‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test

Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test
Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden

Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden

Latest

view all