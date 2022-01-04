 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'

Leonardo DiCaprio graced the UNICEF gala in St. Barts to add another piece to his much-loved art collection but he was reportedly outbid by an anonymous American collector. 

The event was graced by a number of prominent names and wealthy people who took part in a heated bidding but an unnamed attendee managed to fetch Domingo Zaptata's painting for $1,027,000.

According to Page Six, “DiCaprio... bid on the painting but ducked out at $500,000.”

The Revenant actor loves to collect art pieces and has garnered many of Zapata’s works. The outlet also reported, “Tables were going for $250,000 for the event.”

The mega-event was wrapped up by a stunning performance from Dua Lipa who was later spotted partying on a $150 million yacht with DiCaprio, Kygo and Mike Tyson.

