Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Ed Sheeran says 'South Park' ridiculed ginger heads: 'ruined my life'

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Ed Sheeran shared that his red hairs were praised until South Park's 2005 episode 'ruined' his life.

During his appearance on Slam Radio according to The Independent, the Grammy-winning singer shared, “Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for."

“But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America," he explained.

The Perfect singer said that the narrative changed after the show’s episode titled as Ginger Kids launched.

"That episode of 'South Park' (expletive) ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like, 'I love your hair dude.' And I was like 'Oh my god, people like my hair?'"

"Then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life," he added. 

