What will be the first WhatsApp update of 2022?

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp set to roll out first feature of 2022 today for limited users.

WhatsApp will now show profile photos in notifications.

The feature will be available for iOS beta users for now.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to release the first feature of 2022 today, WABetaInfo reported, but the update will only be available for iOS beta testers.

The new feature on WhatsApp is a "very nice addition", which shows profile photos in iOS system notifications, according to WABetaInfo.

In the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, it can be seen that the messaging platform has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when users receive new messages from personal chats and groups.

— WABetaInfo

"This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs. Do not be surprised if it’s not available for your WhatsApp account, because WhatsApp is planning to activate this feature for more accounts at a later date," it said.



