Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Pregnant Kylie Jenner craves Krispy Kremes, mom Kris sends dozens at doorstep

Kylie Jenner's mom Kris Jenner is pampering youngest daughter during the final days of her pregnancy.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of dozens of Krispy Kremes delivered to her house early morning.

"I told @krisjenner I was craving krispy kremes and woke upto this," captioned Kylie on the photos of glazed doughnuts.

Kylie is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The duo already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.

