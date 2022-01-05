 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns
Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

Singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles recently turned to social media with a candid admission regarding her current mental health status.

The lyricist turned to social media with her candid admission and started off by explaining how the impacted medication was in her battle against mental health woes.

The post included a collection of photographs taken around Christmas time and included PDA, a white Christmas and even an aurora.

The caption going alongside it read, “I went to the coldest place with the warmest people. The Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe that once again reminded me to sit back and watch the magic unfold.”

“I am grateful for these kind hearts- (@joetipps, @mona_tavakoli, #mariekeochtman, @annabaryshnikov, @teddybergman. I’m grateful for quiet snow blankets, chilly winter walks, 3 am soup sessions, cold plunges, and feeling seen and loved by my Bub.”

“It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.”

“It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself- and I will find my way again and now it feels possible.”

Before concluding she also shared a loving reminder for her fan base and admitted, “If you’re struggling- I see you, and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin Again.”

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'
Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad
Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas
Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson
Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch

Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch
Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian

Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book
Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama
Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Latest

view all