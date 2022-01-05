Meghan Markle to receive only £1 in damages after victory in privacy case

Meghan Markle will receive £1 ($1.36) in damages for privacy invasion following the court victory against the UK's newspaper for publishing a 2018 letter she sent to her estranged father.

The Newspaper has also accepted the defeat and will pay additional unspecified sum for infringing her copyright, according to court documents.

The UK's publication won't seek to overturn the High Court judge's ruling with a Supreme Court appeal.

The paper will pay an unspecified sum for the separate case of infringing Meghan's copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, according to The Guardian.



"Normally for that kind of invasion of privacy you would expect £75,000 [$101,000] to £125,000 [$169,000]. It does show that the curation of her reputation was an area where she had effectively invaded her own privacy," lawyer Mark Stephens told The Guardian.

Prince Harry's sweetheart's legal victory was less about a financial figure and more about what her win represented.

After winning the court battle, the Duchess of Sussex said: "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."