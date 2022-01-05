 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's defense strategy branded PR conundrum that 'threatens optics'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Experts have branded Prince Andrew’s defense strategy a PR conundrum that could “ruin optics” for the Royal Family.

This news has been brought to light by Litigator Moira Penza during his interview with BBC Newsnight.

He started off the chat by addressing Prince Andrews’ attorneys’ strategy, "Well, you can understand why his attorneys would basically make any attempt at this point to try and have the case dismissed.”

Ms Penza also went on to say, "But it certainly is a very risky strategy. Here they have tried to really attack Ms Giuffre in the media in their court filings.”

"And then here they essentially have to admit that Prince Andrew was such a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein that he was contemplated as a potential defendant in this settlement agreement.”

At the end of the day, "It really creates an optics problem both before the court. Which of course the court will set aside but also in the public eye."

