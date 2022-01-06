 
By
Web Desk

Kanye West starting his own show after Kim Kardashian's KUWTK?

File Footage

Kanye West might be taking inspiration from estranged wife Kim Kardashian for a reality TV show.

Kim and the Kardashians, who have garnered fame for Keeping Up With the Kardashian for several years, also featured Kanye West in some of the episodes. However, after separation from wife, it seems that the Yeezy founder is taking matters into his own hands to have his new TV show.

Kanye West has reportedly been bringing his own photographer on dates with Julia Fox in Miami and New York as per Page Six .

Multiple sources also told Page Six that West had a photographer with him when he recently met Fox at Carbone in Miami. Reportedly, Kanye's new venture aims to document his life in a larger lens.

Said the source of West, “He’s decided to take matters into his own hands. He has an incredible life, he meets the craziest people on the planet. He realized maybe he should have an album of his life.”

