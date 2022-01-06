Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report

FileFootage

Kate Middleton has proposed royal family to move Queen Elizabeth next to her house in Kensington Palace after Windsor Castle intrusion, says source.



As per Express.co.uk, a royal Insider claims: "If someone suggests that William and Catherine should move in next to the Queen, that's completely normal, but if anyone were to bring up the idea that the Queen should move in next to the Cambridges it will be something very hard to believe.



"However, according to the latest report, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who suggested Her Majesty move in to live next door to William and her amid concerns about security for senior members of the Royal Family," added the source.

"Most recently a young man broke into the Queen's private quarters at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

It added: "Prince William his wife Catherine and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all live at the same address, apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

"A source has suggested Her Majesty downsizes and moves into the empty apartment next to theirs at Kensington Palace."

"It makes perfect sense really," said the source, "with Prince Philip gone, she's rattling around Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, which due to its sheer size is terribly difficult to protect alone."