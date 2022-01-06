 
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

John Mayer will not be performing with the Dead and Company band at the Playing in the Sand Festival after the signer tested positive for COVID-19, reported Variety.

The news was shared in an official statement on the band’s Instagram page that said, “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19.”

“He will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” it further read.


Band member Bob Weir was also quoted saying, “We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately, some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.”

The positive diagnosis was further confirmed by the band’s representative, however, no statement from Mayer himself has yet been issued.

Mayer is the second band member to pull out before the festival after Dead and Company drummer Bill Kreutztmann said he would not be performing due to his doctor’s advice. 

