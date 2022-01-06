 
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'

American actor Nicolas Cage recently sat down for a candid heart-to-heart and weighed in on that one horse named Rain Man, from Butcher’s Crossing that tried ‘tooth and nail’ to kill him.

He weighed in on it all during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter and during the interview, he started off by saying, "Rain Man kept trying to knock me off and would try to run my head into roofs, and then I'd get off and try to be nice to him, and he would headbutt me. It was not fun."

"I've always had good experiences with animals. I always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me."

Cage also went on to address another instance where there was a herd of bison but the actor wasn’t confident he’d get away from any of them because the horse Rain Man was extremely difficult to ride.

"The director's name was Gabe [Polsky]. The last shot, it was just like, 'Gabe, I'm not getting on a horse again'."

"So I got on the horse and literally, again, he kept trying to throw me off,' I was like, 'That's it. That was my last shot, and you had to make it almost like a stunt.”

Before concluding he added, “You did make it a stunt. You almost killed me on my last shot in the movie.' As you can tell, I've got post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man."

