Friday Jan 07 2022
Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi honours late dad with new heartfelt tattoo

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Bindi Irwin paid a double tribute to her daughter with a special tattoo in her late dad Steve Irwin’s handwriting
Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the Australian crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, paid a double tribute to her 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior with a special tattoo in her late dad’s handwriting.

The 23-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new ink on her arm that reads ‘Graceful Warrior’.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born,” Bindi shared in the caption.

She went on to further explain, “This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always.”


The tattoo also features an alligator, which Bindi says represents their pet alligator Daisy “to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

“Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love,” she concluded.

The tattoo was credited to Australia-based artist Kelly McQuirk, who also designed the piece for Bindi. 

