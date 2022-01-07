Andrew Garfield says he is ‘definitely open’ to return as ‘Spider-Man’

Andrew Garfield recently told Variety that he is open to the idea of revisiting his own version of Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield has finally sounded off on his surprise appearance in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying that he is open to revisit his own version of the web-slinging superhero!

Garfield, who played Spider-Man/Peter Parker in two Amazing Spider-Man movies before the possibility of a third one was scrapped, told Variety in a recent interview, “Yes, I would be definitely open to something if it felt right.”

The actor, who last played the superhero in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 which received mixed reactions, also addressed fans’ renewed interest in his version of Spider-Man.

"Peter [Parker] and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many," Garfield said, adding, “… I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”