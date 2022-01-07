 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
Royal photographer reveals FIRST-EVER photo he took of Kate Middleton in 2005

Friday Jan 07, 2022

A royal photographer has revealed the first ever photograph he took of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, in 2005 when she was just one in a group of friends invited to Sandringham by Prince William, reported People.

The rare picture, taken by The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards, shows the future queen consort dressed in casual jeans and a green jacket with a scarf and her hair up in a ponytail.

According to Edwards, he "didn’t know who on Earth she was" at the time.

Royal photographer reveals FIRST-EVER photo he took of Kate Middleton in 2005

“Back then you would never have credited that the young woman who walked through those gates would turn out to be our future queen,” said Edwards.

Edwards also recalled a conversation with Prince William ahead of his 2010 engagement to Middleton in which the future king told him, “I want this marriage to last forever.”

Kate and William first met during college at St. Andrews University in 2001, and announced their engagement in 2010. They have now been married for more than 10 years and are parents to three children.

