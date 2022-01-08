 
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Piers Morgan promises 'revenge' on Meghan Markle with new 'uncensored' column

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Piers Morgan is coming back to the world of broadcast with vengeance.

The 56-year-old who has come under fire for bashing Meghan Markle on multiple occasions was also cancelled from Good Morning Britain after he dubbed the Duchess of Sussex a liar following Oprah sit-in.

After a brief hiatus, Piers is back with a new deal with Fox News which allows him to write his own columns for The Sun.

Talking about his latest project, Piers Morgan said: “The column is called Uncensored because it does what it says on the tin.

“Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do.

“Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den.

“It was a pretty bruising experience on Good Morning Britain but I’m now working somewhere where I’m free to express my opinions.” 

Piers and Meghan were supposedly friends before Meghan 'ghosted' the broadcaster after one meeting.

