 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton turning Princess Diana-like with her kindness: Royal Expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton is being compared to mother-in-law Princess Diana as she approaches the mark of 40.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward in her conversation on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat says that Kate is gentle towards her children just like late Diana was.

 "She chats away. She talks a lot, and she has suddenly become more like Diana actually. Really chatting with people and engaging with them in a personal way, telling them little bits about herself."

Earlier in the week, Ms Seward told The Mirror: "She is patient, and has the ability to listen.

"And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old. That is like Diana was."

Ms Seward continued: "Today there is definitely ­confidence and poise there. She has learnt to overcome her shyness."

Kate would be marking her 40th birthday with husband Prince William this Sunday. The couple is reportedly ringing in a private birthday bash.

More From Entertainment:

Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report

Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report
Halle Berry pays rich tribute to Sidney Poitier

Halle Berry pays rich tribute to Sidney Poitier
Piers Morgan promises 'revenge' on Meghan Markle with new 'uncensored' column

Piers Morgan promises 'revenge' on Meghan Markle with new 'uncensored' column
‘Introvert’ Kate Middleton only took up public role out of love for Prince William

‘Introvert’ Kate Middleton only took up public role out of love for Prince William
Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' to skip theatres and debut on Disney+

Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' to skip theatres and debut on Disney+
Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores

Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores
Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’

Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’
Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave

Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave
Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi expecting third baby?

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi expecting third baby?
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares emotional tribute for late Kim Mi-soo: see pics

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares emotional tribute for late Kim Mi-soo: see pics
The Weekend, Angelina Jolie already a hit couple on Twitter! See Fan Reaction

The Weekend, Angelina Jolie already a hit couple on Twitter! See Fan Reaction
Andrew Garfield spills sneaking into 'Spider Man' screening with Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield spills sneaking into 'Spider Man' screening with Tobey Maguire

Latest

view all