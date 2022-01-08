Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources

Kim Kardashian is reportedly impressed with Pete Davidson as he is putting a lot of efforts in their relationship.

According to People, the couple’s chemistry is 'just perfect' as an insider told the outlet that the beauty mogul "thinks Pete has many great qualities."

"He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids," it continued.

The outlet also quoted its source, “Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."

About their recent romantic vacation, the source spilled beans that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had ‘the best time’.

The magazine also reported that the Saturday Night Live star is trying to extend his stay in Los Angeles to spend more time with his lovelady.

“They're still really into each other. Pete is totally understanding that Kim's priority remains her kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules,” the insider revealed.