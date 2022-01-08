 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson make an effort to see her: sources
Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources

Kim Kardashian is reportedly impressed with Pete Davidson as he is putting a lot of efforts in their relationship.

According to People, the couple’s chemistry is 'just perfect' as an insider told the outlet that the beauty mogul "thinks Pete has many great qualities."

"He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids," it continued.

The outlet also quoted its source, “Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."

About their recent romantic vacation, the source spilled beans that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had ‘the best time’.

The magazine also reported that the Saturday Night Live star is trying to extend his stay in Los Angeles to spend more time with his lovelady.

“They're still really into each other. Pete is totally understanding that Kim's priority remains her kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules,” the insider revealed.

More From Entertainment:

Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’

Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’
Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'

Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'
‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family

‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's life detailed in new comic book

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's life detailed in new comic book
Victoria Beckham brings 'Spice Girl' charm on husband's £5million superyacht

Victoria Beckham brings 'Spice Girl' charm on husband's £5million superyacht
Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report

Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report
Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’
Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian
Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release

Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release

Latest

view all