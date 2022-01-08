 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps

Kanye West and Julia Fox, who recently enjoyed a date night in a newly bought hotel suite, have seemingly confirmed their romance in new sizzling pics.

Julia, The Uncut Gems star, went public about her romantic relationship and "instant connection" with Kim Kardashian's ex in an essay for a magazine after paparazzi spotted the pair together in New York last week.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Julia revealed, according to Interview magazine. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

The essay, which was accompanied by a series of steamy photos shot by Kevin Leyva, apparently confirmed their romantic relationship.

  
The two can be seen enjoying whirlwind romance in a series of photos, shared by the outlet, from their love-filled weekend in Miami and New York City.

Julia Fox also revealed the “real Cinderella moment,” claiming Kanye West -  who has changed his name to Ye -  surprised her with an entire hotel suite full of clothes.: “It was every girl’s dream come true. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Julia added: “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye West, who shares four children with his ex Kim Kardashian, has welcomed 2022 with new romantic journey with Italian-born American actress Julia Fox -who split from her ex-husband Peter Artemiev in 2020.

