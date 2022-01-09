 
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for 'Drivers License'

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’
Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently took to social media with a post celebrating the first birthday of the very song that helped her shoot to fame overnight.

The star kicked off her celebrations with an acoustic style performance from her living room.

She shared it all to Instagram and even added a caption that recounted her journey and it read, “happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol).” (sic)

“crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world”. (sic)

Check it out below:



