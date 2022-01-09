Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes ‘at a breaking point’ after actor fails to accept ‘hermit life’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly “come to a breaking point" as the downsides of being a recluse and hermit come a knocking.

According to sources close to OK! Magazine, “They rarely socialize,” and it’s starting to become “tough on Ryan to live like a hermit” anymore.

The couple, who met back in 2012 on the sets of The Place Beyond the Pines have opted out of Hollywood gatherings and events and rather spend their free time with family.

While Mendes is cool with sticking to this philosophy, it appears Gosling is having the rough of it.

According to the insider, even though “He adores Eva,” a time has come where “it’s clear that when you spend time with him that there’s something amiss.”

This struggle stems from back in the 2017 Golden Globes event where Gosling was honoured for his role in La La Land but his partner preferred staying home.

This decision inevitably made “Ryan felt unsupported. It bothers him to this day that she wasn’t there.”

Some close pals of the couple do believe they are still “willing to try” there is no assurance that their relationship will last well into the future.

Especially since “No one wants to see them break up. Pals are hopeful they’ll get their act together, though they’re not holding their breath.”