John Stamos in ‘utter shock’ over ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos was left 'broken' on Sunday after his Full House co-star and longtime friend Bob Saget passed away.

Stamos, 58, took to Twitter to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Saget, who died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday at age 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Stamos in his tweet.

He went on to add, “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Stamos and Saget famously starred as brothers-in-law Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis in the 90s cult classic Full House from 1987 to 1995, which cemented their tight bond off-screen.

They then reprised their roles for the show’s 2016 reboot Fuller House for Netflix, from 2016 to 2020.