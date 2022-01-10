 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

John Stamos in ‘utter shock’ over ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

John Stamos was left broken on Sunday after his longtime friend Bob Saget passed away
John Stamos was left 'broken' on Sunday after his longtime friend Bob Saget passed away 

John Stamos was left 'broken' on Sunday after his Full House co-star and longtime friend Bob Saget passed away. 

Stamos, 58, took to Twitter to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Saget, who died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday at age 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Stamos in his tweet.

He went on to add, “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Stamos and Saget famously starred as brothers-in-law Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis in the 90s cult classic Full House from 1987 to 1995, which cemented their tight bond off-screen.

They then reprised their roles for the show’s 2016 reboot Fuller House for Netflix, from 2016 to 2020. 

