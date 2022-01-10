Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’

Bob Saget's farewell message to the late Betty White just days before his own death was filled with emotions.

Taking to Instagram on January 1, the TV icon actor passed away on January 9, paid a tribute to the Golden Girls star.

He posted an adorable photo of the legendary actor to express, “This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be… Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love.”

The Full House star who was found dead in a hotel room at the age of 65, had heaped on praises for White in her honour.

“I had a small peek into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was,” the caption of the post reads. “She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited.”

“I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you,” he added.



