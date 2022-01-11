 
Billie Eilish claps back at Benny Blanco for insulting Charlie Puth: Watch

Billie Eilish claps back at Benny Blanco for insulting Charlie Puth: Watch

Billie Eilish is not letting Benny Blanco get away with his TikTok videos, loaded with insulting remarks for Charlie Puth.

The Bad Guy hit-maker on January 7 dropped a video of her calling out Benny. “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

The 20-year-old singer was reacting to Blanco’s, also known as Benjamin Levin, videos on the platform in which he has been trolling Puth for months now.

“Shut the (expletive) up Charlie,” he had remarked while making fun of Puth.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore hit-maker, in November, opened up on the derogatory comments. 

“I don't exactly know why you've been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings,” Puth told Blanco. “I used to look up to you, and I don't know where all this is coming from."

However, the 33-year-old record producer continued with his bashing as he replied, “I know why I made this video because you're a (expletive) loser, Puth. Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make TikToks…Dude, what the hell's wrong with you? 

Look at your hair. It looks like you've got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a (expletive) haircut."

Meanwhile, Eilish’s recent support for the singer is garnering a thumbs up from fans. Puth also commented, “Thank You’ under the Lovely singer’s recent video.

