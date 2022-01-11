 
business
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Crypto firm assures FIA of full cooperation in Rs18bn scam

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

  • FIA Cybercrime head confirms Binance has contacted FIA assuring them of their cooperation in the investigation.
  • "Crypto exchange has appointed two of its officials for cooperation into the probe," Imran Riaz says.
  • FIA official says billions of rupees were transferred from Pakistan to China through 11 mobile applications.

ISLAMABAD: International cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday assured the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of complete cooperation in a probe regarding Rs17.7 billion scam, Geo News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA had detected an online fraud of $100 million (Rs17.7 billion) related to cryptocurrency and issued notice to the local representative of Binance — the largest virtual currency exchange — to appear in person on January 10.

According to a statement issued in this regard, FIA Cybercrime Sindh Head Imran Riaz confirmed that Binance has contacted the FIA, first via a phone call, and later by sending an official e-mail, assuring them of their cooperation in the investigation related to the fraud.

Related items

“The cryptocurrency exchange has appointed two of its officials for cooperation into the probe," he said, adding that both the officials were former employees of the US finance department and had been investigating financial crimes.

The FIA official underlined that billions of rupees were transferred from Pakistan to China through 11 mobile applications.

FIA investigates Rs17.7bn scam

Shedding light on the details of the scam, Riaz had said that those involved in the online fraud transferred money abroad through cryptocurrency.

He added: “We launched a probe after receiving complaints regarding a fraud involving billions of rupees reportedly committed through eleven online applications.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA had sought answers in this regard from the representative of the international crypto-exchange present in Pakistan.

The provincial head stated that people invested between $100 to $80,000 in fraud applications. 

“Those who developed these apps were linked to cryptocurrency,” the FIA official had said.

He had also mentioned cryptocurrency accounts of all those linked to the scam would be suspended.

The FIA official had underlined that cryptocurrency is being used in money laundering and terror financing.

According to details, some mobile applications were asking Pakistanis to invest in digital currency. These applications were linked to Binance.

However, these applications suddenly vanished and Pakistanis lost investment of around Rs17.7 billion. The authorities said this fraud "was carried out in a unique fashion."

More From Business:

Centre rules out lockdown, closure of schools: Fawad Chaudhry

Centre rules out lockdown, closure of schools: Fawad Chaudhry
Rupee hunt direction as investors look to SBP policy

Rupee hunt direction as investors look to SBP policy
IHC orders authorities to seal Monal Restaurant, take over navy's golf course today

IHC orders authorities to seal Monal Restaurant, take over navy's golf course today
HEC announces foreign scholarship for session 2022-23

HEC announces foreign scholarship for session 2022-23
'Student alert': HEC issues list of fake, unrecognised universities, institutions in​ Pakistan

'Student alert': HEC issues list of fake, unrecognised universities, institutions in​ Pakistan
Murree: An infinite loop of tragedy and outrage

Murree: An infinite loop of tragedy and outrage
Pakistani doctor successfully implants genetically modified pig's heart in US man

Pakistani doctor successfully implants genetically modified pig's heart in US man
Victim-blaming and a tragedy of errors

Victim-blaming and a tragedy of errors
IHC dismisses petition to disqualify PM Imran Khan

IHC dismisses petition to disqualify PM Imran Khan

PIA plans to rationalise employees-to-aircraft ratio

PIA plans to rationalise employees-to-aircraft ratio

Latest

view all