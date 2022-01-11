Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

The Queen and other senior members of the royal family took to social media to express their love for Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday (January 9, 2022), but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not do the same publicly and left the fans wondering about their gesture.

Harry and Meghan did not share their message on the the Duchess of Cambridge's birthday publicly this year.



The royal couple, who live thousands of miles away from the UK, might have wished the Duchess of Cambridge her birthday privately. And their kids would also be joining them during the family hours.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet following their royal exit, are believed to simply have sent their birthday wishes to Kate via Zoom call.

There is no apparent reason that might halt the Sussexes from sharing few good words for Kate on her landmark day. Harry and Meghan even wished happy birthday to Prince William's wife Kate when they were not on the same page after at the time of their bombshell announcement about quitting the royal job in 2020.



Kensington Palace paid a special tribute to Kate Middleton - who turned 40 on January 9, 2022 - by sharing a series of portraits on her special day.