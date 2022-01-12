Bob Saget's friend speaks out about late actor's relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget’s friend Mike Young is shedding light on the late actor’s relationship with his wife Kelly Rizzo.

The Full House star’s long-time friend and touring partner Mike revealed that Bob and Rizzo 'were meant for each other' cited People.

Adding on their perfect chemistry he stated, "It was a great relationship and they were perfect for each other because they're just two neurotic people living under one roof".

"Bob was so happy and he talked about her all the time," he continued.

While talking about Rizzo he said that she was the one who first called him with the news of Saget’s death.

For unversed, Mike has spent the past 12 years touring with Saget for stand-up shows. The latter’s breathed his last at the age of 65 on Sunday.