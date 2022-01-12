Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

FileFootage

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynnn Spears is getting emotional about the distance from the pop star.



Speaking to Good Morning America in a recent interview, she told host Juju Chang of the complications with sister.

"I love my sister," Jamie Lynn told news anchor, 56, who replied: "But things have gotten complicated."



The mother of two sadly agreed: "I guess so."

Earlier, Britney sent out a public outcry to bash her family for being unsupportive during her conservatorship.

"Not only did my family not do a godda** thing, my dad [Jamie] was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad," said Spears on Instagram.