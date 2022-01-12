 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

FileFootage

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynnn Spears is getting emotional about the distance from the pop star.

Speaking to Good Morning America in a recent interview, she told host Juju Chang of the complications with sister.

"I love my sister," Jamie Lynn told news anchor, 56, who replied: "But things have gotten complicated."

The mother of two sadly agreed: "I guess so."

Earlier, Britney sent out a public outcry to bash her family for being unsupportive during her conservatorship.

"Not only did my family not do a godda** thing, my dad [Jamie] was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad," said Spears on Instagram. 

