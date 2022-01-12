 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Bella Hadid made a return as a Victoria’s Secret with the lingerie brand’s latest ad campaign for Valentine’s Day
Bella Hadid made a return as a Victoria’s Secret with the lingerie brand’s latest ad campaign for Valentine’s Day, reported The Daily Mail.

New pictures of 25-year-old Hadid posing away for the brand were released this week, in which she’s seen showing off her supermodel figure in multiple new pieces from VS.

In other photos, Hadid is also seen posing alongside fellow models including Imaan Hammam and Adut Akech.

Hadid is part of Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective as the brand tries to rehabilitate its image following multiple controversies in recent years, including allegations of sexual assault against its former exec Ed Razek.

Sharing why she decided to return to the lingerie brand, Bella told Marie Claire, “What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically.”

