Kate Middleton's birthday portraits called 'stylised' and 'unrealistic' by former minister

Former minister Ann Widdecombe Kate Middleton's new birthday portraits that have been liked by millions of people on social media.



Commenting on the photos, Widdecombe wrote in a British newspaper, ""SORRY, I am probably the only one in the country but I do not like the images of the Duchess of Cambridge, issued to mark her 40th birthday.

The politician said, "They are stylised, unrealistic and above all uncharacteristic. The essence of Kate's appeal is her very down to earth approach combined with great style and these ethereal pictures do nothing for her at all."

The three portraits of Kate Middleton will be on display in London’s National Portrait Gallery.

